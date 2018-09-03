[Photo News] BTS fans take over airport as group leaves for LA

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS was spotted at Incheon Airport on Wednesday evening as it embarked on its world tour.The seven members showed up in casual outfits, along with sunglasses, masks and caps to cover their faces.Fans had gathered at the airport since afternoon to get a glimpse of BTS, which was scheduled to depart in the evening. As BTS entered the airport, crowds of fans followed.The world tour will see the boy band perform across North America, Europe and Japan, covering 16 cities with 33 concerts. The group will be the first Korean act to perform a stadium show in the US at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 7.It will then continue on to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)