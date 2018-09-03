Military clips intelligence unit's power to surveil service members

NATIONAL

Since its establishment in 1950, the Defense Security Command has exercised enormous power on the military affairs. At the heart of its lies its authority to monitor military personnel, keep their records and report them to their superiors. Sometimes, it involves one-on-one briefing to presidents.



But such authority will mostly be banned under the new regulations governing the newly minted security intelligence command -- known as the Defense Security Support Command. The new unit was officially launched Saturday to replace the scandal-ridden Defense Security Command.



“Monitoring activity was ridiculous authority in itself,” DSSC Commander Lt. Gen. Nam Young-sin said during a meeting with reporters Friday. “Keeping the records of personal affairs and general activities of military personnel, in principle, is forbidden.”





Defense Minister Song Young-moo. Yonhap

Gathering intelligence on military personnel is only allowed when they are accused of espionage and other major irregularities. Keeping track of high-level military officers also permitted when they are commanding officers or subject to promotion for generals, Nam added.When asked about whether the DSSC commander will brief the president or presidential staff behind closed doors, Nam said he will not have separate briefing sessions without reporting to a defense chief in advance.The one-on-one private briefings to presidents, reminiscent of previous authoritarian administrations in the 1970s and 1980s, has been a major privilege for the defense security commanders. President Moon Jae-in has vowed not to take any form of private briefings from them.“We are working for the minster of national defense and advise him on the matters of national security and espionage. ... We will report to the minister first and then, if necessary, report to the presidential office,” said Nam.The measures are a part of the efforts to strip the military’s supreme security intelligence of its privileged authorities, which result in abusing other military branches, interfering with domestic politics and serving the interest of the ruling political parties only.The now-disbanded Defense Security Command recently was found to have drawn up a secret plan to declare martial law last year when the nation was in turmoil amid massive protests against former President Park Geun-hye.“The new Defense Security Support Command is a completely different unit,” Nam said. “Every unit member feels grave responsibilities for past wrongdoings. ... We will make our efforts to win back trust from the public.”The DSSC also codified a series of obligations for the DSSC staff, such as maintaining political neutrality, banning the illicit collection of information on civilians, protecting human rights and giving up any sense of privilege.Also in the instructions is a right for the DSSC members to file a complaint with the internal inspector about any inappropriate order that could potentially lead to political interference or surveillance of civilians.