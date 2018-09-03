Mission for envoy to Pyongyang: NK’s list of nuclear weapons

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A key mission for South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoy to Pyongyang is to salvage stalled denuclearization talks between North Korea and the US by persuading North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to take bolder steps to denuclearize, experts say.Headed by Moon’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, the five-member delegation will travel to Pyongyang on Wednesday for a one-day trip to set the date and agenda items for the inter-Korean summit planned for this month, according to the presidential office.With much at stake, the delegation’s visit and its achievements will not only shape the prospects of Washington-Pyongyang talks, but also impact upcoming political events, including the third inter-Korean summit, according to analysts.As the ball is in North Korea’s court, the delegation’s focus should be to convince North Korea to make a concession on denuclearization, such as revealing an inventory of its nuclear weapons program, which appears to be a minimum requirement by the US to move forward denuclearization talks, said Shin Beom-chul, a senior researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.“The delegation should bring a road map for the declaration of the end of the war in exchange for the disclosure of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program inventory,” Shin said. “Plus, the delegation should assure North Korea that South Korea will faithfully take measures to build trust with North Korea.”At the center of the current impasse is North Korea’s request to declare the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The US wants the North to first submit a list of its nuclear weapons program, but North Korea wants the US to declare an end to the war first as a step to guarantee its security and build mutual trust.“It is important for the delegation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The delegation’s meeting with Kim, if it takes place, would signal a change in North Korea’s attitude on denuclearization,” he added.It is unclear whether the delegation will meet the North Korean leader during their one-day visit. During the envoys’ first trip to North Korea from March 5-7, they met with Kim and later traveled to Washington with Kim’s proposal for a summit with US President Donald Trump, which resulted in the US-North Korea summit in June.The best scenario for South Korea would be getting North Korea’s promise to present a list of its nuclear weapons program, or at least set the timeline for it, which could give the US justification to continue negotiations with the North. Riding on the momentum, South Korea could then push to declare an end to the Korean War at the United Nations General Assembly session later this month.The worst scenario, on the other hand, would be failing to draw out any meaningful measures to dismantle the North’s nuclear weapons program, which could fuel skepticism in the US over the North’s willingness to denuclearize and put the brakes on the South’s efforts to broaden inter-Korean exchanges.Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at the National Korea Diplomatic Academy, said that a failure to persuade the North to provide an inventory of its nuclear weapons program could darken prospects of peace on the Korean Peninsula.“Trump might want to hold on to denuclearization talks with North Korea until the US midterm elections in November. But after that, Trump could choose to break away from negotiations with North Korea and return to a tough line, if the North does not take tangible steps to denuclearize,” Kim said.“Without progress on North Korea’s denuclearization, the end-of-war declaration within the year will be less likely and the upcoming inter-Korean summit in September will yield little outcome,” he said. “The US is unlikely to make a concession at this point.”South Korea, which eyes improved inter-Korean ties and broader cross-border exchanges, has been put in a difficult position in the face of the stalemate in denuclearization talks.North Korea has stepped up its demands to accelerate inter-Korean cooperation, which could put Seoul at odds with Washington. The US has ramped up pressure on North Korea by canceling US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang and hinting at a resumption of South Korea-US joint military drills.“Realistically, I am not sure North Korea will disclose a full inventory of its nuclear weapons program. It is likely that the North will provide a list of nuclear warheads, facilities and part of its missiles, for example, that it is willing to dismantle,” said Park Won-gon, a professor at Handong Global University.“It remains to be seen how far the US could accept that and move on.”(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)