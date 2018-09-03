LG Hausys turns recycled plastic bottles into furniture wrap

Furniture wrap or film is a finishing material applied to products with wooden, marble and metal surfaces.
|Furniture wrap made from recycled plastic bottles is displayed. (LG Hausys)
The idea of turning recycled plastic bottles into furniture wrap had existed in the market, but manufacturers had failed to solve problems related to color inconsistency and the loss of adhesion due to impurities from used bottles.
LG Hausys has developed a way to solve the problems by rearranging molecules after melting plastic bottles, said an official.
The company will apply for a patent right for the molecular arrangement it developed and will start mass production of the furniture wrap made from bottles, he added.
The product will be supplied to furniture manufacturers in the US and Europe, where environmental issues are being taken seriously, the company said, without naming its client.
Considering its production capacity of furniture wrap, the company could recycle around 15 million plastic bottles a year, it added.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)