Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Man accused of assault, detained under ‘3-strikes’ law

By Kim So-hyun
  • Published : Sept 3, 2018 - 16:04
  • Updated : Sept 3, 2018 - 16:14
Police arrested an alleged member of a criminal organization operating in Busan’s Yeonje district, saying he harassed and repeatedly extorted money from owners of local mom-and-pop stores over the last three years.

Yeonje police said on Monday that they had arrested and detained the 59-year-old accused man on charges of blackmail and assault under the “three-strikes” policy.

(Yonhap)
 

Under the rule, a person who has received suspended jail terms or more serious punishments for two or more counts of assault within three years can be detained if charged with a subsequent offense.

Those sentenced to fines or more serious punishments for assaulting women or victims considered especially vulnerable are also subject to the three-strikes policy.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114