Man accused of assault, detained under ‘3-strikes’ law

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police arrested an alleged member of a criminal organization operating in Busan’s Yeonje district, saying he harassed and repeatedly extorted money from owners of local mom-and-pop stores over the last three years.Yeonje police said on Monday that they had arrested and detained the 59-year-old accused man on charges of blackmail and assault under the “three-strikes” policy.Under the rule, a person who has received suspended jail terms or more serious punishments for two or more counts of assault within three years can be detained if charged with a subsequent offense.Those sentenced to fines or more serious punishments for assaulting women or victims considered especially vulnerable are also subject to the three-strikes policy.By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)