Man accused of assault, detained under ‘3-strikes’ law

Yeonje police said on Monday that they had arrested and detained the 59-year-old accused man on charges of blackmail and assault under the “three-strikes” policy.
|(Yonhap)
Under the rule, a person who has received suspended jail terms or more serious punishments for two or more counts of assault within three years can be detained if charged with a subsequent offense.
Those sentenced to fines or more serious punishments for assaulting women or victims considered especially vulnerable are also subject to the three-strikes policy.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)