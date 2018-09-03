Korean romantic movie tops box office again

ENTERTAINMENT

A Korean romantic film stayed atop the box office in its second weekend, data showed Monday.



"On Your Wedding Day," starring Park Bo-young and Kim Young-kwang, brought 568,267 moviegoers to theaters from Friday to Sunday to once again top the box office for the second weekend straight, according to data from the Korean Film Council. This brought to its 12-day cumulative audience to 1.9 million.







(Yonhap)

The movie by first-time director Lee Seok-keun depicts an eventful decadelong courtship between a man and a woman.American thriller "Searching" debuted at second. The film led by John Cho portrays a father trying to find his missing 16-year-old daughter by sifting through her online life. The well-reviewed thriller was seen by 446,881 people."High Society," starring Park Hae-il and Soo Ae, landed at No. 3, selling 291,228 tickets.The Korean drama tells the story of a well-to-do middle-aged couple aspiring to become a member of the upper class.Rounding out the top five are two Korean films -- "Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days" and "The Witness," seen by 114,439 and 102,080 people, respectively. (Yonhap)