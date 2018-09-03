[Weather] Heavy rain to pour down nationwide Monday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Parts of South Korea have received sporadic rain Monday morning, but that is likely to expand into a downpour nationwide from the afternoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, about 50 to 100 millimeters of rain will lash the central parts of the country and North Gyeongsang Province on Monday, while the North and South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces are set to receive 20 to 60 mm of rain.The weather agency advised residents of Korea to take extra care in driving and stay safe during the heavy rain.Daytime highs nationwide will hover around 24 to 29 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Seoul will rise up to 26 C, Incheon 26 C, Suwon 25 C, Gangneung 25 C, Daejeon 28 C, Gwangju 28 C, Daegu 28 C and Busan 28 C. Nighttime temperatures could be chilly due to strong winds.The rain will cease beginning in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday morning. The KMA, however, said the weather could be affected by the future path of the year’s 21st typhoon, Jebi.By Park Ju-young (jupark@hearldcorp.com)