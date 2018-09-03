Seoul city to hold air quality forum with Asian neighbors

NATIONAL

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is set to host a regional air quality forum with its Asian counterparts this week to discuss ways to better tackle worsening air conditions, including fine dust issues, its official said Monday.

The 8th Northeast Asia Forum on Air Quality Improvement will kick off Tuesday for a two-day run at Seoul City Hall, attended by officials and experts from 32 cities in the Asian region, according to the Seoul government.



Countries include China, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. South Korea's provincial cities, including Incheon, Suwon, Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong, will also take part in the sessions.







The forum will focus on various discussions aimed at exchanging ideas and views on better ways to address growing air quality problems, which have surfaced as a major social issue for Asian emerging countries, and develop necessary policies for improvement.Dr. Rokho Kim, an environmental specialist in the World Health Organization's division of the Western Pacific Region, will deliver a keynote speech."Fine dust threatens our lives and health, and is an issue that neighboring countries must put their heads together for a solution, as it's not only a problem for one country," said Hwang Bo-yeon, an official from the Seoul city government. "This forum will hopefully provide a chance to come up with more diverse and efficient policy solutions."