IOC chief hopes Koreas will march, compete together at Tokyo 2020: reports

SPORTS

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is hoping South and North Korea will march and compete together at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reports claimed on Sunday.



According to AFP and Kyodo News, Bach made the remarks in Jakarta on the final day of the 18th Asian Games. The Koreas marched together at the opening ceremony here on Aug. 18 and fielded unified teams in canoeing, rowing and women's basketball. They won four medals together, including a gold in women's dragon boat racing in canoeing.







In this Feb. 10, 2006, file photo, Korea flag-bearer`s Bora Lee and Jong-In Lee, carrying a unification flag lead their teams into the stadium during the 2006 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Turin, Italy. (AP)

"We will speak with South Korea and North Korea (about) what can be done together on the occasion of the (Tokyo) Games," Bach told AFP. "A joint march... maybe a joint team... a joint relay or whatever."According to Kyodo, Bach said the IOC and the two Koreas have been exploring the possibility of "some joint actions" during Tokyo 2020."We have not only opened the door for political talks but also we have also kicked off developments in sports," Bach was quoted as saying. "We are ready to continue to support this rapprochement on the Korean Peninsula." (Yonhap)