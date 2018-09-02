[Graphic News] About 94% of Korean adults have experienced YouTube: survey

NATIONAL

About 94 percent of Korean adults have used YouTube directly or indirectly via other routes, a survey showed.A media research center of the Korea Press Foundation canvassed online 1,218 adults across the country from Aug. 20-24, and 77.8 percent, or 948, of the respondents answered they are YouTube users.But 74.1 percent of the 270 respondents who identified themselves as non-users said they have experienced using the global video streaming site through other Internet sites, social media or messenger services.Of the 948 YouTube subscribers, 39.5 percent said they use the service “almost every day,” while 25.8 percent said “three to five days a week” and 25.4 percent answered “one to two days a week.”