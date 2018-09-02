Income statistics dispute extends to credibility of govt data

BUSINESS

Following the recent replacement of the statistics office chief, the ongoing dispute concerning the Moon Jae-in administration’s income-led growth initiative has now expanded into an argument on the credibility of key economic indicators here.



While the presidential office and the ruling party held the statistics office liable for a sampling flaw, the opposition camp claimed that the administration was deceiptfully trying to cover up its thwarted economic strategies.



“Statistics cannot be generated in assumption of a specific context,” Statistics Korea Commissioner Kang Shin-wook told reporters Tuesday after his inauguration, underlining the political neutrality of the office.



The new chief had been appointed earlier to replace predecessor Hwang Soo-kyeong, whose sudden dismissal drew suspicions that Cheong Wa Dae was exerting pressure on the statistics office for “tailored” economic indexes.



Further amplifying the conspiracy theory was the discontented remark by the former statistics office head.



“I was not much of an obedient type, I suppose,” Hwang said in a press interview, shortly after her farewell ceremony.





Statistics Korea Commissioner Kang Shin-wook answers reporters' questions on Aug. 28 after his inauguration ceremony at Sejong Government Complex. (Yonhap)