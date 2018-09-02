[Breaking] Moon names spy chief, NSO chief as envoys to NK

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday named National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon and National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong to lead his special envoys to North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae revealed.
The delegation will also include NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun, Vice Minister of Unification Chun Hae-sung and Yun Kun-young, a Cheong Wa Dae official.
|Chung Eui-yong (Yonhap)
The presidential office said the envoys will take the air route flying over the West Sea on Wednesday, and return on the same day. It remains unclear whether the delegation led by Suh will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Cheong Wa Dae said.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)