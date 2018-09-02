[Breaking] Moon names spy chief, NSO chief as envoys to NK

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday named National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon and National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong to lead his special envoys to North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae revealed.



The delegation will also include NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun, Vice Minister of Unification Chun Hae-sung and Yun Kun-young, a Cheong Wa Dae official.







Chung Eui-yong (Yonhap)