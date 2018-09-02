S. Korean attacker says football gold 'meaningful' to all

SPORTS

South Korean football attacker Lee Seung-woo said his side's gold medal victory at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday will be meaningful to all the players for their future careers.



South Korea defeated Japan 2-1 in extra time to defend their Asiad men's football title at Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong, south of Jakarta. Lee broke the deadlock in the 93rd minute, in the first period of extra time, to give South Korea the lead.



South Korea later doubled their advantage with a Hwang Hee-chan header. The Taeguk Warriors conceded a goal to Ayase Ueda in the 115th but were able to hold on to the lead for gold.







Lee Seung-woo (Yonhap)

"I think we made a good memory here," Lee said. "I'm very happy. Especially, we won the title by beating Japan. It's a very meaningful competition for all of us."Lee credited his teammates for his important goal. The Hellas Verona attacker wasn't a starting player against Japan. He came on in the 57th minute and was able to make a difference later."We were all united as one and that's why we were able to beat Japan," he said. "All of my teammates ran hard and worked hard.They gave me a pass and I was able to finish."Lee, a youth product of FC Barcelona, will now be exempted from compulsory military service with his Asiad gold medal. The 20-year-old said it will make him and his teammates become better players."We're going home with a good experience, and we'll grow with that experience," he said. "All the players will now run for new and bigger goals and they'll work hard for South Korean football to be better." (Yonhap)