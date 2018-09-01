S. Korea beats Chinese Taipei for men's basketball bronze

SPORTS

South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 89-81 for bronze medal in men's basketball at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.Ricardo Ratliffe, the US-born player with South Korean citizenship, led everyone with 37 points and 17 rebounds at GBK Istora. He shot 15-of-24 from the field while playing the entire 40 minutes.South Korea, the 2014 Asiad champion, lost to Iran 80-68 in the semifinals on Thursday to fall to the bronze medal contest.With Ratliffe dominating the paint, South Korea also drained 11 three-pointers, including six by Jeon Jun-beom.Chinese Taipei started out leading 9-3, but South Korea closed out the first quarter on a 18-2 scoring run.South Korea took a 45-33 lead into the second half and only a last-gasp charge by Chinese Taipei cut the deficit to single digits. (Yonhap)