Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea beats Chinese Taipei for men's basketball bronze

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 1, 2018 - 16:51
  • Updated : Sept 1, 2018 - 16:51
South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 89-81 for bronze medal in men's basketball at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.

Ricardo Ratliffe, the US-born player with South Korean citizenship, led everyone with 37 points and 17 rebounds at GBK Istora. He shot 15-of-24 from the field while playing the entire 40 minutes.

South Korea, the 2014 Asiad champion, lost to Iran 80-68 in the semifinals on Thursday to fall to the bronze medal contest.

 
(Yonhap)

With Ratliffe dominating the paint, South Korea also drained 11 three-pointers, including six by Jeon Jun-beom.

Chinese Taipei started out leading 9-3, but South Korea closed out the first quarter on a 18-2 scoring run.

South Korea took a 45-33 lead into the second half and only a last-gasp charge by Chinese Taipei cut the deficit to single digits. (Yonhap)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114