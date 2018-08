SPORTS

South Korea's Kim Sung-min won the over-100 kilogram division in the men's judo competition at the 18th Asian Games on Friday.Kim beat Duurenbayar Ulziibayar of Mongolia in the final at Jakarta Convention Center Plenary Hall in Jakarta to take a gold medal.This was Kim's first individual gold at the Asian Games. He won gold in the team event at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games but took bronze in the men's over-100kg.The 29-year-old knocked out Yin Yongjie of China in the quarterfinals and edged the defending champion Takeshi Ojitani of Japan on "hansoku-make," or foul-play loss, to reach the final. (Yonhap)