S. Korea reaches baseball gold medal game

SPORTS

Two-time defending champion South Korea reached baseball's gold medal game at the 18th Asian Games on Friday with a convincing win over China.





(Yonhap)

Cleanup Park Byung-ho launched a three-run home run and starter Im Gi-yeong held China to a run over 6 1/3 innings, as South Korea prevailed 10-1 in its last super round game at GBK Baseball Field.In Saturday's gold medal game, South Korea will face either Chinese Taipei or Japan, depending on the result of their super round game later Thursday.South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei in each of the past two Asiad gold medal games.The super round featured the top two teams each from Groups A and B. The qualified teams' head-to-head record carried over to the super round. This means South Korea, which lost to Chinese Taipei 2-1 last Sunday, started the super round at 0-1.If Chinese Taipei beats Japan later Friday, then South Korea and Chinese Taipei will meet for the third straight gold medal game.If Japan beats Chinese Taipei later Friday, then South Korea, Japan and Chinese Taipei will be tied at 2-1. They will need a tiebreaking formula based on runs scored and runs allowed to determine the two finalists. And South Korea will not finish worse than second in that case. (Yonhap)