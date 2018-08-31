S. Korea's Ha Jee-min wins sailing goald in men's laser standard

SPORTS

South Korea's Ha Jee-min won gold in the men's sailing laser standard at the 18th Asian Games on Friday.



Ha finished first among 16 finalists who raced on courses from Indonesia National Sailing Centre in Jakarta with the net score of 21.8. Mohd Afendy Khairulnizam of Malaysia took silver at 23, while Jun Han Ryan Lo of Indonesia got bronze.This is Ha's third straight gold in the men's laser standard after topping the same event at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014.This was also South Korea's first gold in sailing at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.In sailing, participants receive points equal to their finish in each race. After all the fleet races have been completed, sailors can exclude their worst race score. The remaining scores will be totaled and the sailor with the lowest score wins the event. (Yonhap)