S. Korea's Gwak Dong-han wins gold in men's judo 90kg

South Korea's Gwak Dong-han won the under-90 kilogram division in the men's judo competition at the 18th Asian Games on Friday.





Gwak beat Altanbagana Gantulga of Mongolia in the final at Jakarta Convention Center Plenary Hall in Jakarta to take a gold medal.This was Gwak's first individual gold at the Asian Games. He won gold in the team event at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games but took bronze in the men's 90kg.Gwak first earned shido from Gantaluga at 1:52. But 31 seconds later, he excuted a clean shoulder throw, for which the judges later gave ippon to the South Korean for victory.The 26-year-old knocked out Shen Chaoen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16 and Tejen Tejenov of Turkmenistan in the quarterfinals. He then edged out Mashu Baker of Japan, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion, to reach the final.Gwak was a bronze medalist at Rio 2016. (Yonhap)