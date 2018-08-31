Man rescued 20 hours after going on scuba diving outing off Busan

NATIONAL

A scuba diver in his 40s was rescued on Friday some 20 hours after he went missing in rough seas off the southeastern port city of Busan, the Coast Guard and his family said.



The 44-year-old man, surnamed Jin, went missing on an outing in waters near Namhyeongje Island off Busan on Thursday before being swallowed by strong currents and drifting 66 kilometers.





(Busan Coast Guard)

In waters about 28 kilometers off the southeastern city of Ulsan, Jin was able to hold on to a buoy overnight before asking for help directly to a nearby fishing boat, which came to his rescue around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.Jin's son, 10, who was on a motor boat waiting for him to come back, told his mother about Jin's disappearance by phone.Jin's wife, who reported his disappearance to the rescue authorities, said her husband has 10 years of diving experience and was able to stay longer out at sea. "Luckily, he could save enough strength to ask for help by himself," she said.His diving suit, coupled with higher water temperatures of 25-26 C, also helped him maintain his body temperature, rescuers said.Jin showed symptoms of dehydration and low body temperature at the time of his rescue. But he was fit enough to be released from the hospital where he was taken.The other scuba diver who joined the outing and went missing with Jin was rescued at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Yonhap)