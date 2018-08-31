S. Korea collects 4 medals on last day of track cycling

SPORTS

South Korea claimed four medals in track cycling on Friday, including a momentous gold by a tireless rider, as the competition drew to a conclusion.



Na Ah-reum and Kim You-ri combined for the women's madison gold medal at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta International Velodrome.



(Yonhap)

They earned 76 race points in the 25-kilometer relay event, beating Hong Kong's Pang Yao and Yang Qianryu by 15 points.With this gold, Na became South Korea's first quadruple gold medalist at these Asian Games and also the first South Korean cyclist to win four gold medals in one Asiad.She'd earlier won two road titles -- the individual road race and time trial -- and one track gold medal with the women's team pursuit.The madison race is a relay event involving two riders per team. The two alternate in the race and make switches when one feels the other is tired.In madison races, teams earn points for being in the top four after every 10 laps: five points for first place, three for second place and so forth. These points are doubled for the final lap.They receive 20 bonus points for lapping another team.South Korea won silver in the men's madison, as Kim Ok-cheol and Park Sang-hoon finished second to Hong Kong, 59 to 53.Over the 40km race, South Korea and Hong Kong were tied with 53 points, but Hong Kong earned six additional points at the end forcrossing the line in second place.South Korea was leading with 25 laps remaining when Park had problems with his wheel. While he was getting his bicycle repaired, Kim was racing alone without making a switch. As Kim tired, HongKong caught South Korea and raced to the gold.South Korea collected silver and bronze in the women's sprint event.Lee Hye-jin lost to Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong in the two-rider, 200m sprint final. The South Korean finished the first race 0.473 second behind Lee and then lost the second race by 0.351 second.Cho Sun-young took bronze in the same race after beating ZhongTianshi of China in the third-place race. The two split the first two races, and in the decider, Cho came out on top by 0.011 second.South Korea scooped up four gold, three silver and four bronze medals from track cycling in Jakarta. (Yonhap)