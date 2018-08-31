N. Korean films to be shown at S. Korean mountain film festival

ENTERTAINMENT

Five North Korean films will be shown at the Ulju Mountain Film Festival set to open in Ulju, southeast South Korea, on Sept. 7, organizers said Friday, marking the latest in a recent string of inter-Korean cultural exchanges.



The organizers of the Ulju Mountain Film Festival, the only international mountain film festival in South Korea, said they will screen one full-length film jointly made by North Korea and United States and four North Korean animated films during a special event for the North's movies.



The first North-U.S. joint film, titled "The Other Side of the Mountain," will be screened at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, the organizers said, noting its producer plans to meet with guests after the screening.







(Yonhap)

"The Other Side of the Mountain," featuring reunions of separated families in the two Koreas, has been submitted to several international film festivals.The four North Korean animations set to be screened at 1 p.m.on Sept. 11 in Ulju are about potato farming, a dog that repays a favor, a fabled ant and important lessons from nature, organizers said."The special segment for North Korean films was started after some people said they may also contain themes such as nature and humankind," a film festival official said. "We'll introduce the gem-like films found in a limited environment." (Yonhap)