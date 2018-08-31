AKMU’s Suhyun reveals story behind beauty vlog

|(Screen-captured from MBN`s "Cart Show 2")
Suhyun of AKMU shared the story behind her decision to become one of a growing number of Korean beauty vloggers during Thursday’s episode of MBN’s variety program “Cart Show 2.”
The singer-turned-beauty vlogger revealed that her peers used to “bully her in the past for having squinty eyes and a small nose.” Even after she debuted as a singer, she said, some netizens wrote hurtful things about her appearance.
With her beauty channel, Suhyun said she hoped to show fans how to “love yourself and boost your self-confidence.” The show’s host, Lee So-ra, praised Suhyun’s beauty, saying Suhyun resembled American model-actress Devon Aoki.
Suhyun is the youngest guest to appear on the show.
