AKMU’s Suhyun reveals story behind beauty vlog

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Aug 31, 2018 - 13:15
  • Updated : Aug 31, 2018 - 13:15
(Screen-captured from MBN`s "Cart Show 2")

Suhyun of AKMU shared the story behind her decision to become one of a growing number of Korean beauty vloggers during Thursday’s episode of MBN’s variety program “Cart Show 2.” 


(Screen-captured from MBN`s "Cart Show 2")

The singer-turned-beauty vlogger revealed that her peers used to “bully her in the past for having squinty eyes and a small nose.” Even after she debuted as a singer, she said, some netizens wrote hurtful things about her appearance. 


(Screen-captured from MBN`s "Cart Show 2")

With her beauty channel, Suhyun said she hoped to show fans how to “love yourself and boost your self-confidence.” The show’s host, Lee So-ra, praised Suhyun’s beauty, saying Suhyun resembled American model-actress Devon Aoki.

Suhyun is the youngest guest to appear on the show.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


