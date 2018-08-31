Opposition lawmaker gets suspended sentence for violating political fund, election laws

NATIONAL

CHUNCHEON -- A regional court on Friday meted out a suspended prison term for a three-term opposition lawmaker for misusing funds and making donations over the legal limit.



The Chuncheon District Court sentenced Rep. Hwang Young-cheul of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to 2 1/2 years in jail, suspended for four years. The court ordered him to pay a 5 million won ($4,492) fine and to forfeit 287 million won.







(Yonhap)

If convicted by the Supreme Court, he will lose his parliamentary seat. By law, lawmakers lose their National Assembly membership if they receive a 1 million-won fine or heavier sentence for election law violations.He was indicted for misappropriating 280 million won by spending parts of his secretaries' salaries to cover maintenance costs for the office in his constituency in the southeastern province of Gangwon from 2006 to last year.He was also charged for making illegal donations worth 2.9 million won.Prosecutors in last month's hearing demanded three years in prison with the same amounts in fine and forfeiture that the court ordered on Friday. (Yonhap)