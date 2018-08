ENTERTAINMENT

At midnight Friday, Woohyun of Infinite posted a video on his official social media channels providing a preview of his second EP, “Second Write..”The video featured highlights of all seven tracks from the short album, including the title track, “If It’s Okay With You.” Fans were also excited to see various photos of Woohyun in the video, including a few new ones.The EP consists entirely of tracks composed by Woohyun, showcasing his skills as a singer-songwriter.All the tracks on “Second Write..” will be released Monday at 6 p.m.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)