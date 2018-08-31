Korea face Japan in men's football final

SPORTS

JAKARTA -- South Korea will take on Japan to defend their Asiad title in men's football on Saturday.



It will be the first time the two rivals have gone head-to-head for gold medal in men's football at the Asian Games.



South Korea are powered by a formidable attacking corps led by Hwang Ui-jo, the competition's top scorer with nine goals, and Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, who has been serving as the team captain.







(Yonhap)

It will attract the attention of world football fans interested in Son's future. South Korean footballers can earn military service exemption with a gold medal, and it also means Son can extend his European career without interruption.The unified Korean women's basketball team will also compete for a gold medal in their game against China.The team of nine South Koreans and three North Koreans has already made history by reaching the final. Whether it's gold or silver, the medal will be the first of any kind won by a unified Korean team in ball sports at an international multisport competition.The medals won by the unified Korean team at the Asian Games will be awarded to neither South Korea nor North Korea. Instead they will be given to the single entity named Korea.After suffering a disappointing defeat to Iran in the semifinal, the men's basketball team will play its final game against Chinese Taipei for bronze.The men's volleyball team will chase its fourth Asiad gold and its first since 2006. It will take on defending champion Iran in the final.South Korean judo will try to win its final gold at the 18th Asian Games by competing in the mixed team event. The team is composed of two male judokas, Lee Jae-young and Ahn Joon-sung, and three female judokas Kwon You-jeong, Jeong Hye-jin, Han Mi-jin.Saturday is the last day that South Korea can collect multiple medals at the 18th Asian Games before the multisport event closes.There will be only one event -- triathlon mixed -- on Sunday before the closing ceremony takes place. (Yonhap)