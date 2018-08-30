Posco to build 125 houses, public facilities in Indonesia

A total of 150 volunteers consisting of Posco staff and executives, along with members of Posco Beyond, a volunteer group of university students, will take part in the project.
|Posco’s global volunteer group and residents of the Tegal Ratu village in Cilegon city, Indonesia, pose for a photo. (Posco)
Together with nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity, they will help construct and repair 125 houses and public facilities, such as schools and waste incinerators at four underprivileged villages in Indonesia’s coastal industrial city of Cilegon, the company said.
Posco has built 104 housing units and bridges in Vietnam since 2014. This year it donated domes and bridges to Thailand and Myanmar.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)