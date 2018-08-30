7 students booked for assaulting 3 classmates for 12 hours

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Seven high school students have been booked without detention on the suspicion of assaulting three classmates, who sustained injuries that require two to three weeks of treatment.The victims were allegedly assaulted when they ran into the suspects at night on Aug. 1, according to Seoul Geumcheon Police. One of the suspects reportedly started to hit one of the victims when she found out that her ex-boyfriend had become close to the victim.The assault had lasted for about 12 hours before the mother of one of the victims arrived at the scene, police said.Police are looking to arrest those who inflicted the most injuries. However, they are considering continuing the investigation without detention, as the suspects are minors and the assault appears to not have been premeditated.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)