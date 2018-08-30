[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul is offering the Oasis Cabana package for guests seeking a late staycation.The package includes a one-night stay at the hotel’s Banyan Room or Namsan Pool Room. A cabana for four people at the hotel’s iconic Oasis Pool is included as well.As the weather may not be warm enough for a late-night swim, the pool is maintained at a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. Each cabana has an individual Jacuzzi allowing the guests to enjoy a private relaxation.The package is available from Sept. 9 to Oct. 31, priced at 633,000 won. For more information or reservation, call (02) 2250-8074.Genji, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Japanese restaurant, offers two omakase bars starting September: one specializing in tempura and the other in sushi and sashimi.Omakase means “I will leave it up to you” in Japanese, and connotes a special trust given to a chef, who will decide what to prepare for a multi-course meal.Omakase bars are available for lunch and dinner. For reservations or inquiries, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.Welcoming the fall season, flower shops at Seoul Shilla Hotel and Jeju Shilla Hotel are to restart flower arrangement classes, which were introduced in spring.Classes are conducted every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31. As the classes are private, reservations must be made.A popup store organized by the hotel’s florist shop will operate at Seoul Shilla Hotel, introducing various types of flowers and flower arrangements.For inquiries, call Seoul Shilla Hotel at (02) 2233-3131 or Jeju Shilla Hotel at (064) 735-5114.Lifestyle design hotel Lacasa Hotel is set to open another property in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province in October.Lacasa Hotel Gwangmyeong will be the second property of the hotel brand, in addition to its property in southern Seoul.The upcoming hotel aims to be a cultural complex for relaxation, cultural activities, shopping and business. The hotel has 194 rooms -- two suite rooms and three penthouses -- and features a green courtyard.The new hotel is slated to officially open in October, and reservations can be made in advance from Wednesday.JW Mariott Seoul presents its Because Everything package, aiming to offer its guests real luxury.Guests will be given a handmade cookie set -- strawberry, peanut butter and chocolate flavors, a notebook and a pencil set. The products all have meanings symbolizing the new start of JW Marriott Seoul, which recently reopened after an extensive interior renovation.Dining credit worth of 70,000 won can be used at buffet restaurant Flavors and grill restaurant The Margaux Grill and Japanese restaurant Tamayura.The package is available until Oct. 9. The price starts at 280,000 won for a Deluxe Room and 390,000 won for Griffin Suite Room. For more information, call (02) 6282-6282.