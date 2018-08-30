Another man killed as downpours hit Gyeonggi region

NATIONAL

Another man in his 50s was killed early Thursday as torrential rains lashed Seoul and its surrounding regions for a second day, authorities said.



The 57-year-old man was found dead in his home in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, about 25 km north of Seoul. He is believed to have fallen down the stairs when he was draining water from his house, police said.



The accident rises the rain-related death toll to two. A 49-year-old man drowned Wednesday after he was trapped in his car in flooding water on an expressway.







The photo on Aug. 30, captures rocks scattered on a road in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, about 25 km north of Seoul, due to rockslides as heavy rains battered the region. (Yonhap)

Up to 250 millimeters of rain pounded the northern districts of Seoul on Wednesday alone. Goyang, a city in Gyeonggi Province just north of Seoul, recorded 524 mm from Tuesday to Wednesday. Yangju logged 406.5 mm, and Uijeongbu recorded 449 mm.The Seoul metropolitan government said it helped 700 cases of drainage work between 8 p.m. Wednesday night and 6 a.m. Thursday.It received 680 calls reporting basement flooding at residential houses, 18 cases of flooding at businesses and four cases of collapsed fences.The heavy rains have left some 181 residents from 117 households homeless across the country. Over 370 people had evacuated and more than half of them have returned home.The downpours flooded 635.7 hectares of crops and 3.8 ha of farmlands.Nearly 1,950 houses and businesses were damaged in the Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi areas.The rain has stopped in Seoul as of Thursday morning, and the weather agency lifted heavy rain warnings for the capital city and Gyeonggi as of 4 a.m. Seoul is expected to receive another 30-80 mm of rain over the rest of the week, the weather agency said. (Yonhap)