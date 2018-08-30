[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Seung-hee (Park Bo-young) and Woo-yeon (Kim Young-kwang) are two high school students with feelings for each other. However, Seung-hee’s family situation forces her to move, and the two drift apart. Years pass, and the fates of the two entangle as they are reunited as university students, and then as young adults.An ordinary office worker Sang-hun (Lee Sung-min) witnesses the brutal murder of a young woman committed by Tae-ho (Kwak Si-yang) from his apartment. Sang-hun instinctively picks up the phone to report the incident to police, but reconsiders when he realizes that he had exchanged glances with the murderer. He decides to stay silent.As North Korea pursues a nuclear program, the South Korean intelligence service sends a black operative, Heukgeumseong (Hwang Jung-min), to Beijing. Disguising himself as a businessman, the spy soon gains the trust of high-ranking North Korean official Lee Myeong-un (Lee Sung-min), and commences his mission to infiltrate the secluded country.Jerry (Ryan Reynolds) is a seemingly normal man trying to succeed in his new job. He lives with his dog, Bosco, and his cat, Mr. Whiskers. At work, he meets Fiona (Gemma Arterton), an attractive English girl from accounting. Jerry immediately takes a liking to Fiona and excitedly goes home to tell his pets about her. And surprisingly, they answer.