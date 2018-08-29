World’s cultural pioneers taste best of Korea for inspiration, sharing

LIFE&STYLE

Following the success of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, global interest in South Korea has continued to surge, ranging from K-pop and TV dramas to language, food and fashion.



At the forefront of the country’s worldwide engagement is the Corea Image Communication Institute, a nonprofit public diplomacy organization registered under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It has organized a diverse range of forums, networking functions and cultural events to promote Korea since 2003.



In 2010, when Seoul hosted the Group of 20 Summit, CICI launched the “C20 Culture Summit,” bringing together the world’s opinion leaders to discuss the nation’s cultural assets and promote them in their home countries.





VIP guests including CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (sixth from left, front row) and former Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo (seventh from left) pose at the Culture Communication Forum gala in Seoul on Wednesday. CICI