Korea's Kim Jin-woong wins gold in men's soft tennis singles

JAKARTA -- South Korea's Kim Jin-woong won a gold medal in the men's soft tennis singles at the 18th Asian Games on Wednesday.
Kim beat Alexander Elbert Sie of Indonesia 4-2 (5-3, 8-6, 6-8, 4-1, 3-6, 4-2) in the final at the Jakabaring Sport City Tennis Court in Palembang, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta, to grab his first Asiad gold.
Kim, who topped the 2015 World Championships, stormed into the final by beating his South Korean compatriot Kim Dong-hoon, a bronze medalist at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. Before that, he edged North Korea's Ri Chung-il in the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Kim Ji-yeon failed to medal in the women's singles.
She lost to Noa Takahashi of Japan 4-3 in the quarterfinals.
South Korea is the dominant force in soft tennis at the Asian Games. Since it was introduced as a medal sport at the Asian Games in 1994, South Korea bagged 23 out of the 36 gold medals awarded prior to Jakarta-Palembang 2018. (Yonhap)