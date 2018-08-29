1 killed, 2 injured in sudden downpour in Seoul

A 49-year-old victim surnamed Kim apparently drowned and was found near a flooded bridge in Nowon, northern Seoul, according to police. The victim was found early Wednesday, three hours into the search after his family reported him missing Tuesday night.
Police had restricted entry to the Dongbu Expressway at 8 p.m. on Tuesday after it was flooded about 3 meters above the ground. The police are investigating if the victim had entered the area before the restriction or his body had floated there from a nearby area.
The flash flooding was took place at Jungnang Stream. A 38-year-old woman surnamed Lee and a 64-year-old woman surnamed Bae were rescued after they were found trapped in one of five cars trapped in the water. They were transferred to a nearby hospital.
From midnight until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the northern districts of Dobong and Nowon in Seoul recorded 124.5 millimeters of rain. The Jongno district in central Seoul recorded 97 mm, while Eunpyeong recorded over 172 mm.
At 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration issued heavy rain warnings in northern Gyeonggi Province and northern Gangwon Province, as over 50 millimeters of rain per hour hit the regions, along with lightning and thunder.
Some areas saw heavy rain of over 400 mm. Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province recorded 436 mm, while Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, recorded 427 mm.
The state weather agency forecast more rain accompanied by strong wind and lightning throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 379 trekking paths in 13 national parks have been closed and nine bridges and underpasses have been blocked in Seoul, Daejeon and Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.
Authorities also warned of the potential for landslides in areas adjacent to mountains. Landslide warnings have been issued in areas in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, including Paju and Dongducheon.
Across the nation, 61 people from 41 households have evacuated their homes and sought refuge in community centers, while over 764 buildings were damaged from the flooding in Seoul, Incheon, Daejeon and Gyeonggi Province.
