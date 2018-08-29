Vietnam vs South Korea: clash of the coaches

SPORTS

Kim Hak-beom (left) and Park Hang-seo. Kim is the head coach for the South Korean soccer team while Park is for the Vietnamese team. (Yonhap)

HANOI, Vietnam (Viet Nam News) -- Fans are chomping at the bit to witness the clash between Vietnam and South Korea in the semifinals of the Asian Games 2018 on Wednesday.Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo hails from South Korea, and the match has been billed as a derby between two South Korean coaches.Vietnam enjoyed an historic 1-0 win against Syria in their quarterfinal on Monday, while South Korea beat Uzbekistan in a 4-3 thriller.After beating Uzbekistan and before the Vietnam game had been decided, South Korea’s coach Kim Hak-beom didn’t hold back tear of happiness when he told South Korea’s JoongAng Daily he was waiting for Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo.He has created a quality and stable team. “I believe it will be very interesting if South Korea meets Vietnam in the semis,” Kim said.After helping Vietnam beat Syria, Park also expressed respect for his compatriot.“We are close friends. The two teams are staying in the same hotel so we meet each other a lot. Kim is very good tactically and is considered the Alex Ferguson of the K League. I faced him many times in the K League. We will try to play an attractive and spectacular semifinal,” said Park.Park told the media that he had been supporting South Korea, but would help Vietnam beat them to reach the final.“I was moved to tears after South Korea beat Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals. As everyone knows, I love my country very much,” said Park.“But at present, I am head coach of the Vietnam team. My responsibility is the team. I will make every effort and prepare to bring glory to Vietnam in the semifinals. We want to beat South Korea to reach the final,” Park added.In 2002, Park helped South Korea to the semifinals of the World Cup as assistant to Guus Hiddink, but now things have changed.“In 2002, I was assistant to Guus Hiddink and now I am head coach. In 2002, my team stopped in the semifinals but this time, we will overcome South Korea to reach the final,” said Park.Facing South Korea won’t be easy as the team has many quality players.At the AFC U23 Championship held in China in January, Vietnam lost to South Korea 2-1 in the group stages. At the Asiad this year, only four of the Korean players who competed in China remain, while most of the Vietnamese squad is still together, including Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Quang Hai, Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Van Toan and Luong Xuan Truong.South Korea is determined to take gold in Indonesia, and it has called up its leading stars who play overseas, including Son Heung-min, Lee Seung-Woo and Hwang Ui-jo.Son, 26, is considered the best striker in Asia at present, and plays for Tottenham Hotspur. He has been given leave from his Premier League club to take part in Indonesia as one of the three overage players that each team is allowed.However, the Vietnam team is not afraid of facing South Korea and is ready to make history again with its intelligence, bravery and unity.“We’ve reached the semifinals and become one of four best teams in Asia so we aren’t afraid of taking on anyone,” said striker Nguyen Van Toan, who scored the only goal in the match against Syria on Monday.The winners will progress to the Asian Games final to face either Japan or the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. (Viet Nam News/Asia News Network)