Website helps spread accurate information on Korea

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Aug 29, 2018 - 16:08
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2018 - 16:08
A state-run website that corrects inaccurate information about Korea has improved its services to better aid users.

Korea Culture and Information Korea said Tuesday it recently upgraded the Fact: Korea website (https://www.factsaboutkorea.go.kr), which on Sept. 3 marks its two-year anniversary.

The website allows users to report inaccuracies, which are reviewed and revised by the authorities. The users are then notified of the revisions.

Fact: Korea (KOCIS)


“There were a lot of complaints that users did not know where to look and when,” the KOCIS said.

The revised website provides direct hyperlinks to the primary source of the correct information. In addition, data are sorted with hashtags, which officials hope will encourage users to share information via social media.

The website is available in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, Vietnamese, Russian Arabic and Indonesian.


