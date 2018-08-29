[Advertorial] Samsung fills educational gap with technology

BUSINESS

A student delivers a presentation using an electronic board and Galaxy Note smartphone provided by Samsung Electronics at Korea Food Service Science High School last year. (Samsung Electronics)

South Korean tech titan Samsung Electronics has set its ultimate goal of outreach to make a “healthy society” by narrowing the educational gap among society members.Since the establishment of its community service organization in 1995, the company has carried out various projects to serve those in need of educational support.Including Dream Class, the summer and winter vacation camp for middle schoolers that takes place every year, Samsung runs four major educational programs for young students.Samsung Smart School is one of the programs aimed at donating education for vulnerable classes. But it differentiates from the other programs by utilizing the company’s latest electronics in order to provide the benefits of advanced technologies for the young, according to the company.Starting from 2012, Samsung has been helped schools across the nation build smart classroom environments. The company provides an electronic board, Galaxy Note phones, wireless network system and Smart School software solution for both teachers and students.As of last year, the Smart School program took place at 148 classes of 65 secondary schools, benefiting around 2,800 students.From this year, Samsung plans to expand the applicants for the program to any educational institute, nonprofit organization or social venture.Applicants who get a certain amount of votes online will be the final benefactors.“Samsung aims to fully tap into its technological prowess to help address social problems,” a company official said. “The company’s technology professionals and educational experts will continue making efforts to develop better solutions to fill the gap in education.”