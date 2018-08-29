Danang No. 1 holiday spot for Koreans this summer

Ticket Monster, or TMON, found through its internal analysis on air ticket sales in the holiday months of July and August that Danang was the most popular choice among its users.
|Cau Vang, the "gold bridge," opened near Da Nang, Vietnam, in July. (Reuters)
Danang has recently risen in popularity here following multiple appearances on Korean entertainment TV shows. The city offers beautiful nature alongside affordable massages and food. That paired with the short air travel time of around 4 and 1/2 hours have worked to its advantage.
The Japanese cities of Osaka and Fukuoka, American island Guam and Thai capital Bangkok rounded out the top five in TMON’s book.
Philippines’ Cebu ranked seventh, with Taiwanese capital Taipei and Hong Kong ranking ninth and 10th, respectively.
City
Country
1
Danang
Vietnam
2
Osaka
Japan
3
Fukuoka
Japan
4
Guam
USA
5
Bangkok
Thailand
6
Tokyo
Japan
7
Cebu
Philippines
8
Okinawa
Japan
9
Taipei
Taiwan
10
Hong Kong
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)