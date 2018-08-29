Danang No. 1 holiday spot for Koreans this summer

LIFE&STYLE

Cau Vang, the "gold bridge," opened near Da Nang, Vietnam, in July. (Reuters)

City Country 1 Danang Vietnam 2 Osaka Japan 3 Fukuoka Japan 4 Guam USA 5 Bangkok Thailand 6 Tokyo Japan 7 Cebu Philippines 8 Okinawa Japan 9 Taipei Taiwan 10 Hong Kong

Vietnam’s Danang came out atop the list for Koreans’ summer break destination in 2018, according to Korean e-commerce company Ticket Monster, Wednesday.Ticket Monster, or TMON, found through its internal analysis on air ticket sales in the holiday months of July and August that Danang was the most popular choice among its users.Danang has recently risen in popularity here following multiple appearances on Korean entertainment TV shows. The city offers beautiful nature alongside affordable massages and food. That paired with the short air travel time of around 4 and 1/2 hours have worked to its advantage.The Japanese cities of Osaka and Fukuoka, American island Guam and Thai capital Bangkok rounded out the top five in TMON’s book.Philippines’ Cebu ranked seventh, with Taiwanese capital Taipei and Hong Kong ranking ninth and 10th, respectively.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)