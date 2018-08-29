College student reprimanded for spreading nude pics of ex-girlfriend

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A student from Hanyang University has been suspended for three months for allegedly sexually harassing and blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with nude pictures.The suspect was said to have met the victim in 2016, when she was then a minor, and demanded nude pictures. He reportedly ended the relationship, but thereafter urged her to have sex and showed her nude pictures to other people.The suspect was also said to have been verbally abusive, repeatedly using sexual slurs against her.The case was first reported in January to Woldam, Hanyang University’s anti-sexual abuse and discrimination society. Woldam publicized the incident on its Facebook page in early August, demanding the suspect be expelled from the university.The post caused an uproar in the university community, and thereafter the university’s Human Rights Center called the suspect before he was sent to a disciplinary committee formed by the school in late August.Woldam condemned the decision of the disciplinary committee. “A three-month suspension is too light of a punishment, even when compared to similar cases in other universities,” the group said.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)