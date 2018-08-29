Man on motorcycle drags dog by leash

An elderly man has been taken into police custody after a passer-by called authorities to report a man on a motorcycle pulling a dog by its leash, police said Wednesday.
The motorcycle, going at full speed, was spotted at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday dragging a Jindo dog down a road over 150 meters in Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, according to authorities.
|A man on a motorcycle drags a dog by its leash. (Yonhap)
The 79-year-old suspect has been accused of violating the Animal Protection Act, specifically engaging in cruelty and inflicting injury without justifiable grounds.
Under the law, any person who abuses an animal or commits animal cruelty is subject to a penalty of 10 million won ($9,000) or one year in prison.
The passer-by reportedly tried to catch the man after calling authorities, but he fled the scene after abandoning the dog by the road, police said.
The rescued Jindo dog is currently being treated for injuries at an animal center in the area.
Authorities were able to arrest the man after checking the surveillance footage. The suspect has admitted to the charges of animal abuse, police said.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)