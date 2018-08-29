Ikea Korea to open e-commerce channel next month

The e-commerce channel will expand shopping options for customers, Ikea Korea CEO Andre Schmidtgall said during a press conference Wednesday.
Ikea Korea, the local branch of the Swedish furniture giant, currently runs two stores here -- one in Gwangmyeong that opened in 2014 and one in Ilsan that opened last year -- operated by some 1,700 employees.
“(Before launching the service) we wanted to ask ourselves: How can we help more of the many people to (have) an affordable and better everyday life at home?” said Schmidtgall.
|Ikea Korea CEO Andre Schmidtgall speaks during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Ikea Korea)
With the launch of the e-commerce channel, Ikea Korea aims to become a leading multichannel retailer and to offer the most comprehensive range possible, the company said.
Online orders can be made nationwide via ikea.kr. Delivery will be available for over 6,000 items starting at 5,000 won ($4.50). A nationwide flat delivery rate of 59,000 won per product up to 2.5 tons will apply to any location in the country.
According to Ikea Korea, for fiscal year 2018, from September 2017 to August this year, the company recorded over 471 billion won in sales, an increase of 29 percent on-year. About 8.7 million people visited its two stores in the same period, up 34 percent on-year.
“With the launch of the e-commerce channel and opening of a new store in Giheung, we will continue to be a leading home furnishing retail company that can offer better lives for many,” said Schmidtgall.
Established in 1943, Ikea has 419 stores across 49 countries.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)