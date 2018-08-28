S. Korea fall 2-1 to Japan in women's football semifinals

South Korea had chances to get an equalizer later. Kim Hye-ri's strike hit the post in the 14th and Ji So-yun's promising effort in the 19th deflected off a Japanese defender to miss the target.
|(Yonhap)
South Korea leveled the score in the 68th. Lee Min-a headed down a Moon Mi-ra cross from the flank to even things at 1-1.
But South Korea couldn't hold on the last five minute. Lim tried to stop a Japanese player's header, but instead, the ball instead went into her own net.
South Korea had four minutes of added time during which goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul moved forward to join the attack, but couldn't get an equalizer. (Yonhap)