S. Korea fall 2-1 to Japan in women's football semifinals

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

South Korea, using a 4-1-4-1 formation, surrendered an opening goal to Japan five minutes after kickoff. Yuika Sugasawa penetrated South Korea's backline and found the net with her right foot.South Korea had chances to get an equalizer later. Kim Hye-ri's strike hit the post in the 14th and Ji So-yun's promising effort in the 19th deflected off a Japanese defender to miss the target.South Korea leveled the score in the 68th. Lee Min-a headed down a Moon Mi-ra cross from the flank to even things at 1-1.But South Korea couldn't hold on the last five minute. Lim tried to stop a Japanese player's header, but instead, the ball instead went into her own net.South Korea had four minutes of added time during which goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul moved forward to join the attack, but couldn't get an equalizer. (Yonhap)