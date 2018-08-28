S. Korean cyclist Lee Hye-jin wins silver in women's keirin

SPORTS

South Korean cyclist Lee Hye-rin won a silver medal in the women's keirin event at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.



Lee finished 0.024 second behind Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong to take silver in the women's keirin at Jakarta International Velodrome in Jakarta. Zhong Tianshi of China earned bronze. South Korea's Cho Sun-young was fifth among six contestants.

(Yonhap)

This was Lee Hye-rin's second medal at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.She had grabbed bronze in the women's team sprint on Monday.



Keirin is a cycling event which the cyclists follow behind a derny. The derny paces the riders for the first few laps and it steadily increases speed before pulling off into the center of the track with about 750 meters to go, at which point the riders start to sprint to the finish.



During the lead-up laps to the finishing sprint, the cyclists can jostle each other for position, but they have to stay behind the back wheel of the derny. (Yonhap)