Koreans wake up early to get Chuseok train tickets

NATIONAL

KTX bullet train tickets for the Chuseok holiday period to most cities in the southern part of the country opened early Tuesday morning, but sold out almost instantly.



On that morning, Lee Ja-yoon set her alarm for 6:30 a.m., an hour before her usual wake-up time.



The 27-year-old office worker, who lives in Seoul but is originally from Busan, has grown accustomed to the annual ritual of reserving round-trip train tickets online ahead of Chuseok, but even after three years she still feels her stomach clench as she sits in front of her laptop waiting for ticket sales to open.



Just in case her laptop’s built-in digital clock is wrong, Lee has another online clock open on a separate screen. Her palms are wet with perspiration as she signs in to the Korail website, browses, and tries to figure out which of several train itineraries best fits her work schedule. Serenity sets in at 6:59 a.m., and Lee quietly watches the seconds go by in the countdown to 7 a.m.







People wait in line to purchase train tickets for Chuseok at Seoul Station in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday. Ticket sales at designated physical locations opened at 9 a.m. (Yonhap)