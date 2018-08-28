Go to Mobile Version

Sales of caffeinated drinks to be banned at schools

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Aug 29, 2018 - 16:04
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2018 - 16:04
Sales of all caffeinated beverages will be prohibited in all elementary, middle and high schools from next month.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, a revised law will go into effect on Sept. 14 banning the sales of all coffee and caffeinated products -- typically available for adults and teachers -- in schools. 

(Yonhap)

Schools are already prohibited from selling soda pop, fruit juice and dairy products if they contain caffeine. But selling other coffee drinks via vending machines and in cafeterias for consumption by adults and teachers had previously been allowed.

High intake of caffeine can cause insomnia, heart palpitations, anxiety and growth inhibition, and can be more dangerous for growing children.

Food and drink products that have over 0.15 milligrams of caffeine per milliliter are designated as highly caffeinated.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)


