LS Cable showcases thinnest high-voltage transmission cable

BUSINESS

(LS Cable)

South Korean cable maker LS Cable showcased the thinnest 500-kilovolt power-transmission cable in the world at an annual exhibition in Paris, the company said Tuesday.The high-voltage underground cable is 5 percent thinner than existing products. Thinner cables add convenience both to the production and transportation processes, the company added.The International Council of Large Electric Systems hosted the event where the cable made its debut.“The higher (the) power transmission is, the thicker (the) cable becomes. So making cables thinner is the barometer of one’s technological prowess,” a council representative said.LS Cable also introduced its underwater cable lineup and its high-voltage direct current transmission system -- both aspects of core technology that could make the so-called “Northeast Asia Super Grid” project possible.The Korean government is reportedly reviewing the project, which could eventually link the power supply and distribution systems of South Korea, China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia and increase the feasibility of using renewable energy.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)