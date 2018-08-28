Dong-A Pharm’s Gum Guard series effective in gum disease prevention: study

BUSINESS

Dong-A Pharm’s Gum Guard series (Dong-A Pharm)

Oral care product series Gum Guard by Dong-A Pharm has proven to be effective in preventing gum disease, the company said quoting the results of a six-week test.Its antiseptic mouthwash product contains sodium monofluorophosphate, cetylpyridinium chloride monohydrate, tocopheryl acetate and panthenol among its active ingredients. It kills 99.9 percent of porphyromonas gingivalis and streptococcus mutans, bacteria commonly found in the mouth, the company said.The product has also improved oral conditions enough to prevent gum diseases like gingivitis and periodontitis.The company has also released tooth brush for cleaning gum, dental floss and interdental brush under Gum Guard brand. The series also includes mint-flavored “Gum Guard dental floss Extra Thin,” and “Gum Guard 3-in-1” that has dental floss, toothpick and tongue clean all in one unit.“Gums are the slowest regenerative organs in human body and it takes a lot of effort to recover and treatment when they are damaged,” said a company representative.“Dental health can by maintained by using oral care specialized brand Gum Guard.”