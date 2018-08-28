Kim Woo-jin wins gold in men's recurve archery

SPORTS

JAKARTA -- South Korean archer Kim Woo-jin won the men's individual recurve archery gold medal over teammate Lee Woo-seok at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.



Kim, world No. 1, defeated second-ranked Lee by the set score of 6-4 in the third all-South Korean final in Asiad men's recurve archery at GBK Archery Field.



South Korea has now produced four straight Asiad men's recurve champions, and seven of the past eight.







This was only South Korea's second archery gold medal in Jakarta. The women's recurve team got the first gold on Monday, while the men's recurve team and the mixed compound team both got silver medals.South Korea will take two more cracks at gold medals, as the men's and women's compound teams are scheduled to compete in the final later Tuesday.In the individual recurve competition, archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points, and a tie is good for one point. The first to reach six points wins.The two archers both scored 27s in the opening set. Then Lee won the second set by 28-26, but Kim evened things up with a 27-26 win in the third set.Both put up 29s on the board in the fourth set, and they were deadlocked at 4-4 heading into the fourth set.Lee and Kim both opened their fifth set with an 8 and a 9.After Lee scored another 9 for 26, Kim needed to shoot a 10 for the gold medal.And the double gold medalist in 2010 did just that for his third career Asiad gold.Kim and Lee together won a team silver medal on Monday.The latest gold represents a high point in what has been a roller-coaster career for the 26-year-old.He won both the individual and team gold medals at the 2010 Asiad as an 18-year-old sensation, and followed that up with an individual-team double at the 2011 world championships.But he couldn't get past the notoriously difficult national team trials for the 2012 Olympics and also missed the 2014 Asian Games.Kim returned to the big stage for the 2016 Olympics, where he won the team gold medal. It has been mostly smooth sailing since for Kim, who is still in his prime years. (Yonhap)