UN welcomes Samsung's decision to settle work-related disease standoff

A United Nations' human rights organization on Tuesday welcomed Samsung Electronics Co.'s decision to seek settlement to compensate its employees afflicted by work-related diseases.



The announcement came after Samsung and the workers' advocacy group Supporters for the Health and Rights of People in the Semiconductor Industry decided in July to accept any proposal made by a mediation committee.



The standoff involving the world's largest producer of semiconductors first surfaced when Hwang Yu-mi, who worked for the firm's chip production line, died of leukemia in 2007.







(Yonhap)

"I am pleased that Samsung Electronics will accept the results of the pending arbitration over the loss of life and health impacts on workers manufacturing their products," said Baskut Tuncak, a special rapporteur of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.Industry sources said the final mediation is expected to be announced in early October."This is a step in the right direction by a global business enterprise, recognizing their responsibility for providing victims an effective remedy and what I hope will ensure higher standards in worker protection to prevent any recurrence, although I would have wished to see this decision taken years ago," Tuncak added.SHARPS claimed that, as of June 2018, there were 320 victims who suffered from work-related illnesses after working for Samsung, with 118 of them already having passed away. (Yonhap)