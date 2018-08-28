Suspect caught on CCTV ramming car into woman twice

Go to Mobile Version

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Aug 28, 2018 - 11:55
  • Updated : Aug 28, 2018 - 11:55
Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s who allegedly died after being run over twice in a parking lot in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. 

Officers said the victim’s body was found in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance footage from the parking lot showed the suspect first ramming the vehicle into the woman and then running over her body, police said. 


This photo is not related to the contents of the article. (Yonhap)

The victim left a pension on Monday around 10 p.m. in a car with the 36-year-old suspect, according to police. The suspect, said to be her boyfriend, was in the driver’s seat, and the victim told two acquaintances who had accompanied the couple on the trip that they were “going to the pharmacy,” police allege.

Dispatched officers said the man was “too intoxicated to undergo questioning” at the time. With the investigation still underway, authorities said they would try to determine what had led up to the altercation between the man and the victim.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


