[Newsmaker] Two dead in traffic accident involving actress Park Hae-mee’s husband

(Guri Police)

Actress Park Hae-mee’s husband was reported to have been involved in a traffic accident in which two fellow passengers were killed and three, including the driver, were injured.According to the police, a car driven by a man surnamed Hwang, 45, collided with a 25-ton truck parked on the shoulder of the Gangbyeon Expressway near Guri, Gyeonggi Province, at 11:15 p.m. Monday.At the time of the accident, Hwang had a blood alcohol content of 0.104 percent, police said -- high enough for the authorities to revoke his driver’s license.Hwang works in the musical theater industry and the four passengers were actors with the Haemee Musical Company, which Park owns. The company is headquartered in Guri.The police are currently investigating the case, but say they believe Hwang’s drunken driving caused the accident.Park, who was scheduled to attend a press event Tuesday afternoon to publicize the musical “Oh! Carol,” will not be present, the production team announced.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)